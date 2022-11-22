Marsico Capital Management LLC Sells 23,341 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Marsico Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,341 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.65. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.92.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

