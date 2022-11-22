Marsico Capital Management LLC Purchases 43,512 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 0.7% of Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $13,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 16,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 88,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 39,833 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 135,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,957,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.20. 10,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,980. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.