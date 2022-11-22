Marsico Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marsico Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,759 shares during the quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.48. 31,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,072. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

