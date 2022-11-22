Marsico Capital Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Marsico Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178,659 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in S&P Global by 168.8% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.9 %

S&P Global stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.68. 32,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,629. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 price target (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.