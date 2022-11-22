Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receives $149.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.60.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($1.83) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HSBC downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.19) to GBX 150 ($1.77) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.18) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

