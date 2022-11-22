Mark Powell Purchases 105,000 Shares of My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB) Stock

My Food Bag Group Limited (ASX:MFB – Get Rating) insider Mark Powell acquired 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.49 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,555.00 ($34,142.38).

My Food Bag Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.21.

My Food Bag Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. My Food Bag Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

My Food Bag Group Company Profile

My Food Bag Group Limited engages in online meal-kit, grocery items, and pre-prepared ready to heat meal delivery business in New Zealand. It offers a range of meal kit bags under the My Food Bag, Bargain Box, and Fresh Start brands. The company was formerly known as MFB Group Limited and changed its name My Food Bag Group Limited in January 2021.

