Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,250 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 0.4% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $233,726,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 279,012.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,232,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,099 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.13. 1,131,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,952,771. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.