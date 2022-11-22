Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $81,000 in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vroom by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $758,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.

Vroom Stock Performance

Vroom Company Profile

VRM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,577. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

