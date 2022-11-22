Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $406,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,503 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after acquiring an additional 883,722 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.62. 666,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,333,754. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

