Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital World Acquisition were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,974,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Digital World Acquisition Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of DWACW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,088. Digital World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

