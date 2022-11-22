Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 31,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.0 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,120 shares of company stock valued at $29,475,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

