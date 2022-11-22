Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,085 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 97,678 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,265,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,207 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 94,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock worth $15,004,236 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,212,131. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.91%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

