Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 332,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

