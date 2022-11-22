Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 72,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 332,568 shares.The stock last traded at $14.66 and had previously closed at $13.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Manchester United in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Manchester United Stock Up 15.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANUGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.50 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 19.22% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.