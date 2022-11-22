MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.77 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 21st. MAGIC has a market cap of $50.77 million and $1.77 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001562 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MAGIC has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

About MAGIC

MAGIC’s genesis date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,719,565 tokens. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

