Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 24,867 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,867 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Ameren worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $87.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $88.43. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.