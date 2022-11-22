Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,284 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after buying an additional 186,113 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGEE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.91. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,311. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.68. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

