Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,000,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,453 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $117,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Argus raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research lowered Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.46. 18,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,926. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

