Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 975.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.8 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of TSM stock traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The stock had a trading volume of 264,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,509,252. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $430.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.