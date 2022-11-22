Magellan Asset Management Ltd Decreases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,764 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $28,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,830,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,982,000 after purchasing an additional 641,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.39. The stock had a trading volume of 30,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.