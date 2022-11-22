Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,631,598 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 156.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,631,598 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.5% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.93% of HCA Healthcare worth $449,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.72. 10,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.