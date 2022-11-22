Magellan Asset Management Ltd Acquires 15,956 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $302,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares worth $20,039,793. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,253,532. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

