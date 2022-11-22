Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Down to $4.32

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.32, but opened at $4.17. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 1,468 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyell Immunopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 660.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.