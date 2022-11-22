LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) CAO Brent Simonich Purchases 920 Shares

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, for a total transaction of $201,618.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,104.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LPL Financial stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.73. The stock had a trading volume of 917,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.94. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 250.0% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Citigroup began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.86.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

