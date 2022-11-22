Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,058 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108,054 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.14% of Lowe’s Companies worth $159,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.27. The company had a trading volume of 58,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,549. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

