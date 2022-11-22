Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,039 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD stock opened at $69.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

