Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,904 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.55 and a 200-day moving average of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

