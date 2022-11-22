Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,727,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $84,939,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,209,905 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,676,000 after acquiring an additional 635,884 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 342,311 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 301,981 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 233,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 197,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

