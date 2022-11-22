Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 13.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

