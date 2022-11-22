Logan Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,393,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,871 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $95,733,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,042 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,721,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,405,000 after acquiring an additional 777,164 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

