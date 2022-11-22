LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,131 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 144.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 82,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.40.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

