Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Lipocine Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ LPCN opened at $0.45 on Friday. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
