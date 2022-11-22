Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,187.63 or 0.07514204 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and $19.44 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

