Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 5.4%

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 6,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,206,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.