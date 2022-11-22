Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Trading Up 5.4%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) shares were up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 6,083 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,206,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LICY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The business had revenue of ($1.97) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

