Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 11,787 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,787 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $17,326.89. Following the transaction, the president now owns 656,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,631.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, October 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,636 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $2,159.52.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72.

RealReal Stock Performance

RealReal stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,033,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,214. The firm has a market cap of $142.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RealReal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,035,000 after buying an additional 217,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealReal by 59.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,297,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,638 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP purchased a new position in RealReal in the third quarter worth $4,164,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 51.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 737,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in RealReal by 46.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.