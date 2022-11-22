LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 1.2% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 11,732,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.34. 49,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,774,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

