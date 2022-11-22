LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

LDR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Plymouth Industrial REIT accounts for about 2.3% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.77% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after purchasing an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,014,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Price Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.20. 1,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a market capitalization of $865.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.00%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

