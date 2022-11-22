LDR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,505 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

LDR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $237,000.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.14. 26,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,982. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

