LDR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. Veris Residential makes up about 0.9% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LDR Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Veris Residential at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $74,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $103,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRE. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insider Activity at Veris Residential

Veris Residential Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.52 per share, for a total transaction of $916,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,633.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,847 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,660,825.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,081,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,944,925.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 630,791 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,749. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of VRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,752. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

