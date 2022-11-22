LDR Capital Management LLC Has $28.73 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty makes up about 12.0% of LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LDR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of SL Green Realty worth $28,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $108,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Trading Up 2.0 %

SLG stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.82. The company had a trading volume of 13,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,827. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $83.96.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -286.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.