LDR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

LDR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 199,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.22. 41,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently -151.72%.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

