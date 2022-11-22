Lcnb Corp Sells 259 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after purchasing an additional 119,599 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.24. 110,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,973,288. The stock has a market cap of $269.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,132 shares of company stock worth $4,128,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

