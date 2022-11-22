Lcnb Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lcnb Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $252.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,617. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $289.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.