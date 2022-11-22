LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Stake Reduced by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,310 shares during the quarter. LCNB comprises about 3.9% of Lcnb Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lcnb Corp owned 4.37% of LCNB worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at about $8,392,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth about $310,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 5.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.60. 11,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,640. LCNB Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

