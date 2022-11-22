Lcnb Corp Has $851,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

