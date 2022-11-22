Lcnb Corp Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.52.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.39. 207,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,648,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $462.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

