Lcnb Corp Buys 3,850 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lcnb Corp increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.02.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.95. 365,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,635. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $197.69.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

