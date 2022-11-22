Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 669. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.79. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $35.62.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

