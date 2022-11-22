Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Mark Jon Nelson Sells 359 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $23,823.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,427.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ LSCC traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $68.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 46,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

