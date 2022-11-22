Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $61.21

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.21, but opened at $62.96. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $62.10, with a volume of 842 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $760,838. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,386,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 60,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 24.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,734,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

