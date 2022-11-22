Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KOS. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 71,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

